Gators Head Coach Billy Napier Blasts His Own ‘Rural, Central Florida’ Fanbase After Disastrous Blowout Loss To Miami

Heading into the 2024 campaign, everybody at the University of Florida knew that this was a crucial season for the program — head coach Billy Napier included. With that being said, the kickoff to the year Saturday was absolutely abysmal.

The Gators got things started with a home game in "The Swamp" against the Miami Hurricanes, and it was nothing but glory for the Trey-0-5! In what's a critical season as well for my Canes, we made it clear that we're contending for a national championship this year, steamrolling the Gators in a 41-17 flash-show for Cam Ward & Co.

Needless to say, Florida‘s got a lot of problems, including Napier taking shots at his own “rural, Central Florida” fanbase.

“We got to go to work on the football part, you know,” said Napier. “And I think we got to get more — we got to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better. And if we can focus on those things, and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in, you know, rural, Central Florida on social media. Then we got a chance to get better.”

🎥: Florida HC Billy Napier throws an insult at Gator fans during his press conference. “If we can focus on those things and not what some guy in his basement in rural Central Florida is saying on social media, then we’ve got a chance to get better, right?” pic.twitter.com/V2GSV5y45s — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) September 2, 2024

