Harris Honeymoon Shows No Polling Boost After The Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris held onto her slight polling lead but failed to see a boost after the Democratic National Convention in August, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll from Sunday.

Harris’ lead over former President Donald Trump has remained essentially unchanged at 50% support among registered voters while the Republican nominee brought in 46% support, according to the poll. However, voters still trust Trump over Harris to handle key issues like the economy and immigration going into November. (RELATED: Trump Has Had Years To Chip Away At A Key Dem Voting Bloc. Can Harris Make Up For Lost Time?)

“The race between them remains close, with no overall bounce in support for Harris out of her nominating convention, albeit with a wider gender gap,” Gary Langer, president of Langer Research Associates, said in a statement. “Trump, too, was bounce-free after his convention in July, indicating the locked-in nature of their highly polarized contest as it enters its final two months.”

Harris is currently leading Trump nationally by 1.8 points according to RealClearPolling averages. Notably, President Joe Biden was leading Trump at this point in the race by over seven points in 2020 and former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was leading by over four points.

Trump is favored over Harris to handle both the economy and inflation by eight points, according to the poll. Trump is also more trusted to handle immigration and the Israel-Hamas conflict by nine and seven points respectively. (RELATED: Trump Hammered Voters’ Key Concerns In RNC Speech, Harris Hardly Mentioned Them)

“That said, not all issues are created equal; to the extent the focus is on the economy, Trump benefits – not a surprise given the 40-year high in inflation that occurred on Biden’s watch,” Langer said in the statement.

Voters favor Harris to handle issues like healthcare by ten points, “protecting American democracy” by seven points and gun violence by six points, according to the poll. Harris and Trump are trusted equally to handle crime and safety. (RELATED: ‘Forced To Make A Choice’: RFK Dropped Out, Here’s Why His Voters Might Go For Trump)

The ABC News/Ipsos poll surveyed 2,496 adults between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

