Forget Elections. This Labor Day, It’s Time For The Great Presidential Cook-Off

It’s Labor Day and you’re probably taking the day to grill, drink and hang out with the family. Maybe there’s even a little friendly competition between the dads; who can get that perfect sear?

So in the spirit of the day, why not let our politicians do the same?

Americans have lost faith in our elections. With Democrats stripping voter security measures across the country, it’s hard to trust the rules of the game anymore. There’s only one way to ensure fairness: it’s time for the great Presidential cook-off.

Let each team prepare the best meal they can and a panel of top chefs will decide who will decide who will be our next president.

Kamala Harris, JD Vance and Tim Walz have all made a show of their skills in the kitchen, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Harris can expertly crack an egg with one hand and she reportedly travels with her secret blend of herbs. Maybe she’ll prepare a Thanksgiving-inspired feast. “Kosher salt, fresh ground pepper…just like lather that baby up,” she explained her method for preparing turkey.

Harris has a whole series of cooking videos on her YouTube and one thing I’ve learned so far is that she’s got the one-handed egg crack down. pic.twitter.com/oNzjeKIztY — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 22, 2024

Vance might go the fusion route. Although his wife has described him as an “excellent biscuit chef,” he’s also learned a lot from his Indian mother-in-law. He can whip up a mean chana masala, a spicy dish of chickpeas and potatoes.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

Count Walz out on that one though. He’s “not much of a spice guy.” But he does make a mean “turkey trot tater tot hotdish” that took home a first prize in the Minnesota Congressional cook-off four years in a row. Maybe he’ll do an elevated twist on all-American BBQ.

That just leaves Donald Trump. It’s hard to imagine Trump cooking for himself when he’s always had a private chef at beckon call. But he’s been a regular at famed Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten‘s Central Park eatery for decades. Perhaps the master can teach him a quick thing or two.

May the best chef win!