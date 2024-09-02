‘And What Has That Gotten U’: LeSean McCoy Takes Jab At ‘Mid’ Kyler Murray After Bragging About His High School Days

Woah! Shots fired!

It’s safe to say that NFL legend LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Arizona Cardinals superstar quarterback Kyler Murray, and that’s being nice.

McCoy, a former All-Pro at the running back position, took to Instagram over Labor Day Weekend and gave his views regarding the career of Murray. However, he took the opportunity after Murray himself was bragging about his elite success back in his high school football days.

“To go 43-0 in high school in Texas,” Murray told reporters during a press conference. “Some are gonna say ‘Oh, it’s high school,’ that’s cool. But nobody else has done it. Go to college, win the Heisman. Get drafted No. 1 overall to the NFL, get drafted No. 9 overall to MLB. Again, no one’s ever done it.” (RELATED: ‘I Stopped Listening A Long Time Ago’: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Keeps It Real And Gets Chippy With His Owner Jerry Jones)

On their official Instagram, MaxPreps published the video of this quote, captioning it: “Is Kyler Murray the high school football GOAT? His resume is unmatched.”

That’s when McCoy entered the chat, taking a swipe at the “mid” Cardinals QB.

“lol and what has that gotten u ??? Mid NFL career??? What we talking bout,” commented McCoy.

I don’t know why LeSean McCoy felt the need to go in on Kyler Murray like that, but I’m down for another beef in this crazy “tough guy” culture of ours.

Are you not entertained?!