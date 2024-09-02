Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Puts ESPN Reporter In Her Place After Asking Softball Questions

Why did she get an attitude though?

September baseball got started for the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in a “Sunday Night Baseball” square-off at Citizens Bank Park and it was an absolute banger.

From the start all the way to the end, the last game of the Labor Day Weekend series between the Phillies and Braves brought us one hell of a pitching duel. Atlanta ended up getting a couple of runs off Philadelphia starting pitcher Aaron Nola, which then sparked the Phillies to do the same against Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. In the bottom of the sixth, the Phils landed three consecutive hits, which led them to tie the game up at 2-2. (RELATED: Rangers’ Travis Jankowski Makes An Outright Unbelievable Robbery Catch That Very Well May Be The Play Of The Year)

The game remained that way until we got to extra innings, with each bullpen doing their thing. Over five frames, the Phillies put up a scoreless effort while only allowing two hits. While on the flip side, with the Braves, their pen didn’t give up a single hit until the 11th inning.