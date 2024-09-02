Man Claims He Captured Bizarre UFO Image Over Glasgow

A man living just outside of Glasgow, Scotland, says he accidentally captured a photograph Friday of a UFO while trying to snap the Northern Lights.

Gearóid Cearr claims he often heads out with his camera to capture photos of the Aurora Borealis and was shooting pictures at St. Ambrose High School football park around 9:30 p.m. when the lights appeared, according to Glasgow Live. Within the 100 or so photographs Caerr took, one of them contained something … odd.

Images shared by the outlet on social media show a series of red and white dots aligning in a repeated pattern in the middle of the sky.

The cluster of red and white lights were snapped streaking across the sky 🛸https://t.co/7fUWANChWRhttps://t.co/7fUWANChWR — Glasgow Live (@Glasgow_Live) September 1, 2024

“I said to myself I don’t remember seeing that when I took the photo. I posted it on a Facebook group to see if anyone knew what it was,” Caerr told the outlet. “Some say it is starlink satellites but it can’t be as they are only white. And when I catch planes in photos they never look like this.” (RELATED: Let’s Be Totally Honest: The ‘Most Spectacular’ UFO Photo Ever Is Probably Fake)

Most people noted how the strange dots look exactly like every other photograph of a satellite launch, plane, or even a helicopter flying through a long-exposure. But others dispute these claims, the outlet stated.

Scotland seems to be a go-to spot for UFOs in August. One man claims he saw a UFO flying over the airport Aug. 12, snapping a photo of the strange white dot. Personally, I prefer Scotland for the hiking and comedy scene.