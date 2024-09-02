Teen Girl At Baseball Game Randomly Stabbed By Previously Deported Illegal Migrant, Police Allege

A teen girl at an Indiana baseball game was randomly stabbed over the weekend by a man local authorities say is a previously deported illegal immigrant.

The 14-year-old girl was watching her brother’s baseball game in Lowell, Indiana, on Saturday when a man randomly stabbed her in the hand and fled the scene, according to NBC Chicago. Law enforcement arrested Dimas Gabriel Yanez, a 26-year-old Honduran national, following an extensive manhunt that ended on Sunday amid a foot pursuit in a Lake County cornfield. (RELATED: ‘Clearly Flawed’: Immigration Hawks Decry Biden-Harris Admin’s Decision To Quickly Resume Mass Parole Program)

Local law enforcement appeared to suggest Yanez was involved in organized crime since returning to the United States.

“It’s believed [Yanez] was in the process of cutting his hair to change his appearance just before he was arrested,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a Sunday statement. “Investigators have learned Yanez had been deported to Honduras in 2018 and may have been engaged in criminal activity across the United States since returning to the country illegally.”

“The US Department of Homeland Security has been notified of his arrest today,” Martinez continued.

Yanez also allegedly tried to attack the girl’s mother when she attempted to intervene, according to law enforcement. The weapon is believed to be a butcher-style knife.

The attack in northwestern Indiana follows other high-profile attacks against women, allegedly at the hands of illegal migrants. Laken Riley was allegedly killed by a Venezuelan national in February, a Salvadoran national accused of killing a Maryland mother of five last year was arrested in June, and two Venezuelan nationals allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in June.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has taken a tough stance against illegal immigration by threatening lawsuits against any jurisdiction in the state that has “sanctuary city” laws in their books.

“We welcome want-to-be-patriots to the United States who will add value to our country and want to live their lives under the values this country was founded upon,” Rokita said in a May statement. “The first way they can show that is by following our laws.”

“Those who do not follow our laws by entering our country legally should not be allowed to stay,” he continued.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was not able to immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

