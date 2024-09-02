Entertainment

The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Lymphoma Diagnosis

2023 Riot Fest

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage) Getty Images

Leena Nasir
“The Cure” keyboardist Roger O’Donnell revealed his lymphoma diagnosis Sunday in a series of messages he posted on Twitter.

The famous singer shared the shocking news in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness month. Fans and followers were shocked as this is the first time he has spoken about this diagnosis.

“In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma,” O’Donnell wrote. “I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating.”

Lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system that is responsible for fighting disease.

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 04: Simon Gallup and Roger O’Donnell of The Cure perform at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on November 04, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

O’Donnell said he has shared the news after undergoing 11 months of treatment, which included immunotherapy, medication and radiotherapy.

The star explained what it was like to privately journey through the frightening diagnosis.

“I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer,” he said. “I’m fine and the prognosis is amazing.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 12: Roger O’Donnell of The Cure performs at OVO Arena Wembley on December 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images)

“The mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn’t answer. Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out,” he urged his fans.

“If you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this.”(RELATED: Famous Rapper Don Omar Reveals Cancer Diagnosis)

O’Donnell joined The Cure in 1987 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2019.