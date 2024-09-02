The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Lymphoma Diagnosis

“The Cure” keyboardist Roger O’Donnell revealed his lymphoma diagnosis Sunday in a series of messages he posted on Twitter.

The famous singer shared the shocking news in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness month. Fans and followers were shocked as this is the first time he has spoken about this diagnosis.

“In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma,” O’Donnell wrote. “I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating.”

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month so it’s a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases. In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went… pic.twitter.com/8Xftcd5nPL — Roger O’Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) September 1, 2024

Lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, part of the body’s immune system that is responsible for fighting disease.

O’Donnell said he has shared the news after undergoing 11 months of treatment, which included immunotherapy, medication and radiotherapy.

The star explained what it was like to privately journey through the frightening diagnosis.

and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating. I’ve now completed 11 months of treatment under some of the finest specialists in the world and with second opinions and advice from the teams that had developed the drugs I was being given. — Roger O’Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) September 1, 2024

I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer. Im fine and the prognosis is amazing. — Roger O’Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) September 1, 2024

“I had the benefit of the latest sci fi immunotherapy and some drugs that were first used 100 years ago. The last phase of treatment was radiotherapy which also was one of the first treatments developed against cancer,” he said. “I’m fine and the prognosis is amazing.”

“The mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn’t answer. Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out,” he urged his fans.

"If you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this."

O’Donnell joined The Cure in 1987 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2019.