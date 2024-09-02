Tim Walz’s Motorcade Crashes, Injuring Staffer, Reporters

Vehicles in Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s motorcade were involved in a crash Monday in Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.

Vans that were carrying members of the press in the back of Walz’s motorcade were involved in a crash, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Hope Karnopp, who was in one of the vehicles, reported on X.

The press pool vans in the back of @Tim_Walz motorcade have been in an accident on the highway. We’re all ok with some minor scrapes and injuries. We’re told the governor is fine, vehicles in the front of the motorcade are unaffected and kept going. pic.twitter.com/VmoGwxhUld — Hope Karnopp (@hopekarnopp) September 2, 2024

While the press pool vans in the back of the motorcade stopped following the accident, Walz’s vehicle continued onward to his destination, a campaign rally in Milwaukee, according to reports.

“We were violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind,” a pool report which NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman shared on X reads.

There was a crash in Gov. Walz’s motorcade, per pool report pic.twitter.com/geZX4qShBg — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) September 2, 2024

A Walz staff member incurred a broken arm as a result of the crash, which occurred at 12:57 p.m. central time, according to the pool report. (RELATED: ‘You’re A Huge Liar’: Bill Maher Pans Walz, Harris For ‘Insulting My Intelligence’ During CNN Interview)

Reporters incurred some minor injuries, including one reporter with a bloody nose and another with a concussion, according to the pool report.

The accident is the second crash involving a Harris-Walz motorcade this week after Savannah Police Corporal David Bates sustained a serious injury riding his motorcycle in the Harris-Walz motorcade in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday.