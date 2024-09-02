US Authorities Reportedly Seize Venezuelan President’s Plane

U.S. authorities seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane and flew the aircraft Monday to Florida, two American officials told CNN.

American authorities seized the plane while it was in the Dominican Republic after they determined that it violated sanctions, the outlet reported.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly “seized an aircraft we allege was illegally purchased for $13 million through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States for the use of Nicolas Maduro and his cronies,” according to a statement from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The plane had been in the Dominican Republic for months prior to its seizure, CNN reported. American officials cooperated with local authorities to execute their operation, the outlet noted. The Dominican Republic reportedly alerted Venezuela of its seizure. The plane was described as Venezuela’s version of Air Force One, the outlet reported.

“This sends a message all the way up to the top,” a U.S. official told CNN. “Seizing the foreign head of state’s plane is unheard-of for criminal matters. We’re sending a clear message here that no one is above the law, no one is above the reach of US sanctions.”

American authorities will seek to pursue forfeiture of the property, a move that will grant Venezuela the chance to petition for the plane, CNN reported. The DOJ charged Maduro, along with 14 former and current Venezuelan officials, back in March 2020 over allegations that they were involved in narco-terrorism, corruption and other illegal activities.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela further worsened over allegations that Maduro’s re-election on July 28 was fraudulent. (RELATED: Mass Protests Erupt In Venezuela As Voters Refuse To Accept Incumbent Dictator’s Dubious Election Victory)

Maduro temporarily suspended access to X for 10 days and accused the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, of stoking the opposition against him. Musk “has violated [the rules], by inciting hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontations among Venezuelans,” the Venezuelan leader alleged.