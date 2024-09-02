Video Shows Kamala Appear To Dodge Reporter’s Questions By Plugging Ears With Headphones

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to dodge questions from reporters while boarding her plane at Joint Base Andrews by holding a pair of headphones in her ears Monday, a video from C-SPAN shows.

Harris was boarding her aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, according to the caption on the video. The Democratic presidential nominee is set to attend a campaign rally scheduled Monday in Detroit, Michigan. She briefly waved to a group of reporters shouting questions from the tarmac before turning her back to them as she boarded the plane, the video shows.

Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews, headed to Detroit, Michigan pic.twitter.com/QQY9UiXlQL — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 2, 2024

After waving to the journalists she pushed a pair of wired headphones connected to her phone deeper into her ear while she climbed the stairs to the plane, the video shows. (RELATED: ‘She Ain’t Made For This’: Harris Aides, White House Staffers Vilify Her In Expository Book)

Conservative pundits took to X to criticize what they viewed as a move to dodge reporters’ questions amidst an electoral campaign in which Harris has hardly spoken to the press at all.

“Kamala Harris is now avoiding the press by wearing headphones, that’s the first original move I’ve seen from her campaign,” conservative commentator Jillian Anderson wrote on the platform.

Kamala Harris is now avoiding the press by wearing headphones, that’s the first original move I’ve seen from her campaign. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) September 2, 2024

“You’d think a woman running for the highest public service job in the country would see value in…I don’t know….talking to the public,” Trump delegate Mike Crispi also wrote.

Kamala Harris “on her headphones” to avoid talking to the press. You’d think a woman running for the highest public service job in the country would see value in…I don’t know….talking to the public. pic.twitter.com/JwS8H1MW3Q — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispi) September 2, 2024

Pundits have criticized Harris for her broad lack of media appearances. Her joint CNN interview with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, on Thursday marked the first interview she had done since President Biden bowed out of the race and endorsed her in late July.