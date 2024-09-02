Video Shows Car Plowing Into Home As Couple, Three Dogs Prepare For Dinner

An Arizona couple narrowly escaped a fatal situation when a Ford Mustang crashed through their living room as they prepared to sit down for dinner on Friday, 12 News reported.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera, along with their dogs, survived an incident that occurred Friday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Phoenix, according to 12 News.

Holmberg and Rivera were reportedly in their living room at the time. “It was like a bomb went off,” Holmberg told the outlet. “It comes smashing in and it’s just there. It happened so quick. It was so explosive.”

Video footage of the incident shows a woman and three dogs in the living room. A man can then be seen walking into the room. A few moments later, the wall can be seen crumbling as a car drives through it, leaving debris everywhere.

Shocking surveillance footage captured the terrifying moment a car smashed through the wall of a home as a couple prepared to eat dinner on their couch. They received minor injuries, and their pets escaped unharmed. https://t.co/sexqi7lvAF pic.twitter.com/MZqJLrZQqR — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2024

The vehicle just missed the couple and their dogs, according to 12 News.

Holmberg described the force of the crash to the outlet, noting that debris was propelled at them at high speed. “All of (the rubble) came flying at us at 30, 40, 50 miles per hour, because that’s how fast that car was going,” he reportedly said. Phoenix police told the outlet they took the suspected driver of the Mustang into custody and alleged that impairment was involved. (RELATED: Horrifying Video Shows The Wild Car Crash That Left ‘Black Panther’ Star Bloodied And Seriously Injured)

The couple have turned to crowdfunding to help cover the costs of repairing their home and Holmberg’s truck. “We are just trying to survive,” Holmberg wrote on their GoFundMe page, the outlet reported. “We’re asking for the bare minimum to get our home fixed and my truck repaired.”

They remain grateful for their safety. “That’s the part that boggles my mind the most is just how on Earth did we get this lucky? And to me, I don’t believe in that kind of luck. Someone was watching over us to protect us,” Holmberg told the outlet.