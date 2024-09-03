If The Trailer For ‘2073’ Doesn’t Convince You To Leave Modern Society, You’re Already Lost

The trailer for “2073” dropped Monday and it is arguably the most depressing thing you’ll see all year (we hope; can it get much worse than this?).

The premise for this sci-fi-meets-nonfiction is about as dark as it gets. “It’s the year 2073, and the worst fears of modern life have been realized. Surveillance drones fill the burnt orange skies and militarized police roam the wrecked streets, while survivors hide away underground, struggling to remember a free and hopeful existence,” the trailer description reads. Futuristic nightmares are intertwined with memories of what we call modern day.

Actress Samantha Morton portrays “2073” protagonist survivor, who explores her past with footage from contemporary crises.

We’re hurled all of the standard fears: ” authoritarianism, unchecked big tech, inequality, and global climate change.” It sounds horrendous, right? Maybe. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Narrowly Avoids Censors In Epic Monologue Against The People Destroying Your Life)

Maybe we don’t look at “2073” as a work of media nor entertainment. Let’s look at is as a tool. If this is one potential outcome for humanity’s future, then we better start working to avoid it, right? Other than “global climate change” (i.e.: people trying to control, rather than live in symbioses with nature), all of the problems listed seem fairly easy to solve.

Normal People Having Ideas Is The Biggest Threat To Global Security, Concludes Cartoonish Bond Villains At Davos | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/2lULT1UB0r — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 11, 2024

Don’t like authoritarianism? Then learn how to exist without all the typical trappings of modern society. The same goes for Big Tech and inequality. If you live smaller, you don’t have to deal with these issues. If you hate Big Tech, live off-grid. If you don’t like inequality, get out into the wild. You’ll learn how equal things are once you don’t have someone else to blame for keeping you down. (RELATED: REPORT: Comics Annoyed After Being Censored By CNN, Kennedy Center Show)

And if these options don’t work for you, then work to change the system you’re in. Stop posting about your feelings on social media and educate yourself on how to get involved in shaping our future more meaningfully, like so many others are doing right now.

The trailer for “2073” is one person’s vision of the future. But it doesn’t have to be yours. And whatever you do: do not forget this moment.