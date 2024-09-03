Camel Bites ‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star, Leading To Arrest For Alleged Child Endangerment, Narcotics

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that “1,000-Lb. Sisters” star Amy Slaton Halterman was arrested at a safari park.

Slaton Halterman was visiting the unnamed safari park when she claimed someone was bitten by a camel, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s dept. “Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the post continued, seemingly hunting toward some type of illegal substance with a strong smell.

Halterman and a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn were inside the vehicle at the time. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.

Both individuals were booked into Crockett County jail for their alleged crimes.

It’s unclear who was actually the victim of the camel, Halterman or Lovvorn. Her husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce from his 1,000-Lb. wife in 2023, TMZ noted. They share two songs together. It is unclear if these are the children referenced in the post.

