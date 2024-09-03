CNN commentator Ana Navarro claimed Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s recent statements on abortion would not save him from women who will not “forget” that the Supreme Court justices he appointed helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump has said he would not sign a national abortion ban on multiple occasions, calling it an issue for states to decide, but did say on Friday that he would personally vote against a pro-abortion ballot referendum in Florida, claiming it went too far, which drew Navarro’s ire. Navarro claimed that Trump was responsible for the “horror stories” that she asserted women went through because of the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to set their own abortion policy. (RELATED: ‘You’re A Huge Liar’: Bill Maher Pans Walz, Harris For ‘Insulting My Intelligence’ During CNN Interview)

WATCH:

‘A Little Bit Pregnant’: Ana Navarro Claims Trump Is Trying To ‘Have It All Ways’ On Abortion Stance pic.twitter.com/i5BQAr2iY8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

“I think there’s several reasons that make it logical to start it in Palm Beach. One is the fact that the issue is on the ballot in Florida, but also that you can point down the road, 10 miles away from where we were, lives Donald Trump,” Navarro told “CNN News Central” host Brianna Keilar. “You have got to tie Donald Trump to the consequences of Dobbs that have resulted in these horror stories women are having to endure.”

The Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by upholding Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy in a 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Trump appointed three of the justices that voted to overturn Roe.

“Donald Trump wants to be a little bit pregnant on Dobbs, right? In front of some audiences, he takes pride and credit for having gotten Roe v. Wade overturned. In front of other audiences, he wants to keep a distance,” Navarro continued. “On the one hand, he tells you he wants more than six weeks, but then he tells you within 24 hours that he’s going to vote no on Amendment 4.”

“Well, he can’t have it all ways,” Navarro claimed. “We’re not stupid, and we don’t forget, and he is going to be pregnant with the consequences, the horrible consequences of Dobbs, and he’s going to have to carry it to term. Because come November, women will remember.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.