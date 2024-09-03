Archaeologists Find Remains Of ‘Strategic’ 2,000-Year-Old Roman War Camp

Archaeologists have uncovered a previously unknown Roman military camp in the Graubünden Canton of Switzerland, shedding new light on the Roman Empire’s strategic presence in the Alps, according to an Aug. 29 press release.

The discovery was announced by the Swiss Canton of Graubünden. Collaboration between the Vindonissa Professorship at the University of Basel and the Archaeological Service of Graubünden resulted in the find.

The camp was located at an elevation of about 2,200 meters — roughly 7,200 feet — above sea level in the Colm la Runga area and boasted three ditches and a rampart as defenses, according to the press release

Its strategic position allowed the Romans a clear view of key valleys and passes, which made it an ideal spot for Roman forces to monitor and control the region. Researchers dated the camp to the same time period as a nearby Roman battlefield. (RELATED: Researchers Uncover ‘Archaeological Sensation’ In The Swiss Alps)

Work revealed Roman military artifacts such as slingshots and shoe nails in the former camp. The slingshots in the collection featured the 3rd Legion’s stamp. Members of this legion are believed to have fought in the battle at Crap Ses, located about 900 meters — roughly 2,900 feet — below the camp.

Archaeologists relied on LiDAR technology, which uses laser scanning to create detailed digital terrain models, the press release reads. A volunteer employed the technology in the Autumn of 2023 to unearth the site. LiDAR has played an integral role in finding previously hidden archaeological sites worldwide.

The discovery of the battlefield challenged earlier assumptions that Roman activity in Switzerland was limited to establishing settlements, according to Archaeology Magazine. It suggests that military forces were invested in securing and maintaining control over the Alpine passes.