Major Beer Company Becomes Latest To Scrap Diversity Policies

Molson Coors announced Tuesday it would walk back a number of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, joining a number of other major U.S. corporations that have revoked such practices this summer.

The company will ensure “executive incentives” are not tied to meeting “representation” targets, end its participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index and axe its “supplier diversity” efforts, according to a memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Several other companies have taken similar measures, including home improvement retailer Lowe’s and Ford Motors. (RELATED: ‘DEI Is A Cancer’: Experts Question Whether Universities Are Actually Closing Diversity Offices)

“In March our HR team began rolling out the next steps of our culture journey, centered on an evolution from our work focused on DEI to a broader view in which all our employees know they are welcome,” the memo reads. “The driving force behind this shift was the understanding that when all our people know they are welcome, they are more engaged, motivated and committed to our company’s collective success. Since then, we have reviewed all our policies and practices to ensure our work is aligned with this renewed focus.”

Big news: Last week I messaged executives from @CoorsLight @MolsonCoors to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. Today they’re preemptively making changes. Here are the changes: • Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index social… pic.twitter.com/RuOVb1IuNU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 3, 2024

Multi-billion dollar corporations pulling back from DEI initiatives comes amid added legal pressure from conservative groups, with American Airlines, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase all revising their DEI language to be less race-based following legal threats.

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced in August that it would stop participating in the HRC survey and sponsoring parades and festivals. Ford Motors also announced it would stop participating in the survey and that it would no longer have diversity quotas for its suppliers and dealership-owners.

Harley-Davidson also announced a revision of its policies in August following social media backlash, sharing the company had not used a “DEI function” since April and no longer enforces “supplier diversity spending goals.”

