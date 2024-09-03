‘She Is Linked’: Ex-CNN Analyst Says Kamala Harris Has No Choice But To ‘Own’ Biden’s Unpopular Policies

Former CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza on Tuesday said Vice President Kamala Harris must “own” President Joe Biden’s unpopular policies, as she is part of his administration.

Biden’s approval rating is 42.3% as of Tuesday, down roughly 10% since he took office in January 2021, according to FiveThirtyEight. Cillizza, on “Morning in America,” said Harris can’t escape being tied to Biden’s record, particularly noting Hamas recently killing six hostages as the U.S fails to broker a ceasefire deal between Israel and the terrorist organization. (RELATED: Israeli Forces Rescue Hostage In Gaza)

WATCH:

‘She Is Linked’: Ex-CNN Analyst Warns Harris Must ‘Own A Whole Bunch Of The Biden Administration’s Policies’ pic.twitter.com/gEfFuB4PE7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

“I do think abortion, economy and immigration are the issues we’re going to be talking most about. But when you have things like what happened to the hostages over the weekend — murdered, found dead — that resonates with people,” Cillizza said. “That breaks through. And I think it’s a reminder that, look, Kamala Harris, no matter what she does, has to own a whole bunch of the Biden administration’s policies. That can be good, but it also, in this situation, can be really bad if they cannot find a way to a cease-fire. And at least today, doesn’t look like they’re any closer than they have been — probably further away.”

“So I think it’s a reminder that, yes, I do think she starts this nine-week sprint ahead marginally, but there is a lot of time to go. And she is linked to an unpopular president,” he continued. “Joe Biden is not popular, his policies — whether it’s foreign policy, whether it’s on the economy, whether it’s on immigration — almost all the things he’s done are not popular with the American public. And Kamala Harris is going to have to own that at some level over the next 63 days.”

Former George W. Bush administration official Dan Senor criticized Harris for her comments related to the Israel-Hamas war, including her insistence that Israeli forces not go into Rafah.

“Let me just say, one thing Harris was most explicit about was Israel cannot go into Rafah. We now know those six hostages that were slaughtered over the last few days were in Rafah,” Senor said. “There are many more hostages in Rafah. The Hamas high command, including Sinwar, are likely in Rafah. The idea that Israel was being told by Vice President Harris not to go into Rafah, based on what?”

Democratic strategist James Carville in a Tuesday New York Times op-ed pushed Harris to “decisively break from” Biden with her policy agenda to secure an election victory over former President Donald Trump, asserting the 2024 election is “a change election.”

“Don’t run from your differences with the president. Embrace them, respectfully and honestly. For Ms. Harris to break from Mr. Biden more explicitly than she has done so far would not be an insult to his legacy, just as Mr. Biden’s objectively more progressive policy agenda was not an insult to Mr. Obama’s,” Carville wrote. “Rather, it shows even more sharply that she is passionate about her own ideas and represents change rather than more of the same.”

