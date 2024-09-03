NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said during a Tuesday podcast that he does not believe former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted during the presidential election.

Trump currently faces four criminal cases, with two relating to the 2020 presidential election, one concerning the 2016 presidential election and another involving classified documents. Cuomo said on “The Chris Cuomo Project” that he thinks some of the cases have merit but that it is still not worthwhile to prosecute Trump due to the timing. (RELATED: Jack Smith Urges Appeals Court To Revive Trump Docs Case, Defends His Special Counsel Position)

WATCH:

‘I Know That’s Crazy’: Chris Cuomo Says He Thinks Trump Shouldn’t Face Prosecution ‘In The Middle Of An Election’ pic.twitter.com/3ozVDTXHI8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

“Remember, Donald Trump has proven to you time and again he doesn’t give a shit about the law if it doesn’t suit his ends. And that’s the truth. I don’t like the cases that were brought against him — two of ’em in New York. The other ones, the classified documents, he did it, okay? Trying to rig this election — he did it,” Cuomo said. “He messed with them in Georgia, and he shouldn’t have, and he knew it. Is it worth prosecuting the guy in the middle of an election? I don’t know. I would say no, and I know that’s crazy.”

“I believe in prosecutorial discretion. Theoretically, no one is above the law, but in practice, prosecutors make decisions of whom to prosecute and whom not to on a basis of policy or also prosecutability,” he added. “And I think that going after Trump for business records, for the other thing they went after him for in New York, the catch-and-kill stuff, I just — I don’t think those are cases you make that often. And I don’t think you make them if it’s not Trump. And to me, just ’cause I don’t like how he is doesn’t mean I don’t think we should be better than that. We should.”

Special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday in Trump’s 2020 election interference case, which contains four conspiracy and obstruction charges identical to the original. However, it was cut down due to the Supreme Court’s July presidential immunity ruling finding presidents have a degree of protection from prosecution for official acts they take while in office.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said on Wednesday that Trump will need to face all of the cases against him if he loses the November election, particularly his two federal cases. Trump currently has a Sept. 18 sentencing date in the New York case where a jury convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business documents, but criminal defense attorney Bill Brennan said on Friday that signs point to Judge Juan Merchan postponing it.

