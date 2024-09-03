CNN Host Confronts Whitmer On Harris’ Inability To Fulfill Her Campaign Promises Throughout Her Vice Presidency

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan confronted Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday about Vice President Kamala Harris’ inability to fulfill her campaign’s promises throughout the three-and-a-half years she has been in office.

Bolduan cited Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance who told CNN on Friday that Harris is making false promises to fix the problems facing the American people when she has had three-and-a-half years to fulfill her current campaign promises. Whitmer defended Harris against Vance’s criticisms and claimed he lacked basic information about the vice presidency.

“How do you make the case that you’re gonna get stuff done if you have three-and-a-half years and you haven’t gotten it done? Does [Vance] have a point?” Bolduan asked.

“Oh my gosh, when you look at just even in J.D. Vance’s hometown, a steel mill that is now thriving that was on the precipice of closing under Trump’s last term, it’s thriving now because Harris and Biden worked to make sure we are on shoring supply chains,” Whitmer said. “This is about American manufacturing, and when you look at J.D. Vance’s own state, how much people have benefited [from] good paying jobs … But for J.D. Vance to show how little he knows about the vice presidency, I think is very revealing and is exactly why we need leaders who understand the job and can get stuff done and make our lives better.”

CNN’s Kate Bolduan confronts Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Kamala Harris’ inability to fulfill her campaign promises in the past three-and-a-half years pic.twitter.com/9ui9MXFlZx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

Harris has changed her views on several of her policy issues since her time in the U.S. Senate and her ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign. (RELATED: ‘I Felt A Little Bad For Her’: JD Vance Says Kamala Harris Did Not Appear ‘Sure-Footed’ About Her Own Policies)

While senator, Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal in 2019, while backing a ban on a congressional filibuster in order to get the legislation passed. She further supported a ban on fracking during her presidential candidacy, which her current campaign has since walked back.

The vice president supported granting healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants during her 2020 campaign, compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan and called for the agency to be abolished in 2018. Throughout Harris’ current presidential campaign, she has attempted to rebrand herself as a tough-on-the-border candidate by promising to add thousands of Border Patrol agents to the U.S.-Mexico border to crack down on illegal immigration.

Harris also co-signed independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for all bill, which aimed to abolish private health insurance and create a single-payer system where the federal government is the sole provider of health insurance. She later proposed her own “Medicare For All” bill in July 2019 where citizens could keep their own private insurance provider.

Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday that she has not fulfilled her current campaign promises because she had to work on fixing the U.S. economy. She further assured her values have not changed despite her changes in policy proposals.

“Well, first of all, we had to recover as an economy, and we have done that. I’m very proud of the work that we have done that has brought inflation down to less than 3%, the work that we have done to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors. Donald Trump said he was going to do a number of things, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Never happened. We did it,” Harris told Bash on Thursday.

Harris’ campaign website has yet to add a list of her policy proposals, while Republican nominee Donald Trump’s website lists 20 policy plans.

