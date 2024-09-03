A video shared Sunday showed a man deboarding a Delta flight, claiming it was because of his absolutely hilarious shirt.

The footage shows a man wearing a shirt featuring a picture of former President Donald Trump wearing American flag sunglasses, giving the middle finger, with the words “Hawk Tuah, Spit On That Thang.” The original upload appears to be on r/delta on Reddit from SKBeachGirl, who says the incident occurred on her flight from Sarasota airport.

“I’m getting kicked off because of my shirt,” the man tells whoever is filming. “And this is her,” he gestures to someone behind him, “this stupid ass Wendy.”

Man Claims He Was Kicked off Flight For Wearing Raunchy Trump Shirt pic.twitter.com/clAj1AlobM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

“I was sitting next to a young man before boarding that had on a Trump shirt with middle fingers and a red coat came over and told him some lady complained and he had to change his shirt or he could not get on the plane,” the Reddit user claimed. “He turned his shirt inside out, and we all boarded. Next thing I know, right before takeoff, a Delta employee comes on the plane and escorts him off the flight, he had flipped his shirt back to the decal side.” (RELATED: Maskless Passenger Exposes Buttocks, Throws Can During Flight)

The user claimed she’d seen way worse, like “half naked” girls boarding flights who are left alone. Other users were quick to jump on the post, claiming the man probably disobeyed the Delta staff and therefore “poses a minor flight risk.” Another said the man was wasted, yelling and cussing, and that the incident occurred in Atlanta. Overall, people did not seem to be on the side of the dude with the shirt.

Delta airlines did not immediately return a request for comment or confirmation from the Daily Caller. This is an evolving story, so please check back for updates.