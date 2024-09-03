‘I Betrayed Women’: Demi Moore Gets Real About Stripping Down For Acting Roles

Demi Moore admitted that peeling off her clothes for movie role had a profound effect on her life.

The 61-year-old actress spoke out about her career highs and lows while promoting her new film, “The Substance,” in an interview with Variety published Sept. 3. Moore had already made a name for herself in Hollywood before she peeled off her clothes for her provocative role in “Striptease” and her nude maternity shoot for Vanity Fair, yet those roles were defining moments in her career, she told the outlet.

Moore addressed the narrative by stating she felt her films “G.I. Jane” and “Striptease” didn’t get the credit they deserved.

“If I really look at “G.I. Jane,” there was a faction of people out to shut that movie down before it even opened,” she told Variety.

“I did “Striptease” and “G.I. Jane” back to back. If anything in this industry has ever been stacked against me, it was having those two films come out at the same time and becoming the highest-paid actress on top of that,” Moore admitted in the interview.

The famous actress said in the interview that her decisions were impactful in ways she hadn’t imagined, and she recalled the criticism she was forced to contend with.

“That moment was so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women,” she told Variety. “But because I was portraying a stripper, I betrayed women. And because I played a soldier, I betrayed men.”

Moore faced backlash in ways she hasn’t imagined at the time.

She told Variety she was no longer recognized for her acting skills.

“The narrative quickly became, ‘Well, she’s only getting paid that number because she’s playing a stripper,'” she said in the interview.

“It hit me really hard. But at the same time, I understood that anybody who steps out first is going to take the hit. That goes for anybody challenging the status quo,” Moore told Variety.

Moore challenged fans to open their minds to a different thought process.

“The other truth is, things that are provocative — not in a sexual way, but things that provoke meaningful thought — have always fascinated me. Take “Striptease:” There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could,” she said to Variety.

“With “G.I. Jane,” I thought, ‘If a woman is skilled enough and has the desire to [serve], why wouldn’t we want her there?’ I didn’t understand why that door was closed.” (RELATED: Demi Moore Falls From Grace With Bizarre New Endorsement)

Moore stars as Elisabeth Sparkle in the body horror film, “The Substance” written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. The film is slated for release Sept. 20.