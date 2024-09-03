Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Not One, But Two Epic Commercials For Applebee’s

And the legend of Dan Campbell continues!

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Detroit Lions, transformed into one of the most high-profile skippers in the NFL since taking over his current gig back in 2021.

His original rise took place in 2022, as he started to receive national headlines because of the Lions' showing on HBO's "Hard Knocks" that was aired before the '22 campaign.

Most Detroit fans (and Miami Dolphins fans at that) were already aware of the glorious soundbites that can come from Dan Campbell, but the “Hard Knocks” appearance put him on the map. Since then, it’s been a steady uptick, and nowadays, everybody knows him.

And not only has he built up a level of fame for himself, but he’s also turned the Lions into a legit Super Bowl-contending team.