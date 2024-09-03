Here’s A Sneak Peak At Sebastian Stan’s Role As Donald Trump In ‘The Apprentice’

The Daily Caller obtained an exclusive world premiere clip of “The Apprentice,” showing Sebastian Stan in his daring new role as Donald Trump.

The one-minute video teaser shows Stan as a young Donald Trump engaged in a phone call while being driven in a vehicle alongside actor Jeremy Strong, who played the role of Trump’s lawyer, Ray Cohn. Stan was dressed in a Trump-worth beige suit as the video showed him snatching the phone from Cohn and personally taking a call. He touted his upcoming hotel as he spoke to the woman on the other end of the phone line.

“I got, I got flare, and I’m smart so I, I think that’s going to make me successful but — but I also want to stay humble,” Stan said.

Stan absolutely nailed Trump’s speech-style and commanded the role.

The video, shared by Briarcliffe Entertainment, included a synopsis of what fans can expect to see when the highly-anticipated film sees its nationwide release, Oct. 11.

“A young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry scion of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today,” the teaser read.

“Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé—someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win,” it read.

Actors Maria Bakalova and Martin Donovan join Strong and Stan in the film. Ali Abbasi is credited as the director, and Gabriel Sherman was the movie’s writer.

The trailer showed enough to demonstrate that Stan was perfectly cast for the role, without giving too much away. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Nosferatu’ Just Dropped And It’s Absolutely Electric)

Fans that want to see more will have to wait another month to tune in.