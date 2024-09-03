Editorial

ESPN Drops An Actual Musical To Promote Peyton And Eli’s ‘Manningcast,’ And It’s Shockingly Pretty Good

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC head coach Peyton Manning and NFC head coach Eli Manning are seen during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Who knew that I could be a fan of a musical?

A ton of football fans like ESPN‘s “Manningcast,” and to celebrate the popularity and the show coming back for another season, the four-letter network went all out with a 10-minute musical … yes, an actual musical. And I gotta be honest: It was worth watching every single second of it.

If you’re not aware of what “Manningcast” is, first off, how? (RELATED: Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Not One, But Two Epic Commercials For Applebee’s)

Second off, it’s a “Monday Night Football” broadcast that’s hosted by NFL legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. The show features in-game commentary from the bros and guests chiming in as well. The show is through ESPN and Peyton’s Omaha Productions.

The musical that ESPN brought us (basically a 10-minute advertisement) starts off with Peyton and Eli looking for a Tony award because of their “Manningcast” success. This then provokes Peyton to give Disney CEO Bob Iger a call, pitching “Manningcast: The Musical” his way in an attempt to win his coveted trophy.

Well, Iger ended up giving in, and boy oh boy, what a show the Mannings gave us — and with a TON of special cameos to boot.

WATCH:

When I first went into this, I was instantly ready to write it off and yell out, “cringe!”

So how the hell did I end up loving this whole thing after the fact?

The black magic of the Mannings is wild!