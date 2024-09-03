ESPN Drops An Actual Musical To Promote Peyton And Eli’s ‘Manningcast,’ And It’s Shockingly Pretty Good

Who knew that I could be a fan of a musical?

A ton of football fans like ESPN‘s “Manningcast,” and to celebrate the popularity and the show coming back for another season, the four-letter network went all out with a 10-minute musical … yes, an actual musical. And I gotta be honest: It was worth watching every single second of it.

If you’re not aware of what “Manningcast” is, first off, how? (RELATED: Lions’ Dan Campbell Delivers Not One, But Two Epic Commercials For Applebee’s)

Second off, it’s a “Monday Night Football” broadcast that’s hosted by NFL legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. The show features in-game commentary from the bros and guests chiming in as well. The show is through ESPN and Peyton’s Omaha Productions.

The musical that ESPN brought us (basically a 10-minute advertisement) starts off with Peyton and Eli looking for a Tony award because of their “Manningcast” success. This then provokes Peyton to give Disney CEO Bob Iger a call, pitching “Manningcast: The Musical” his way in an attempt to win his coveted trophy.

Well, Iger ended up giving in, and boy oh boy, what a show the Mannings gave us — and with a TON of special cameos to boot.

WATCH:

One night only… ManningCast: The Musical 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M6Zjm0BeAv — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 3, 2024

When I first went into this, I was instantly ready to write it off and yell out, “cringe!”

So how the hell did I end up loving this whole thing after the fact?

The black magic of the Mannings is wild!