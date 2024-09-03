Florida State Becomes Only Third FBS Team In 45 Years To Start Out Season 0-2 While Being Listed As Heavy Favorites

What the hell is going on in Tallahassee?

It’s amazing how bad the Florida State Seminoles have been to kick off the 2024 college football season, starting out the campaign at an abysmal 0-2.

Their latest disaster came the night of Labor Day (Monday) against the Boston College Eagles, where they suffered an outright embarrassing 28-13 home defeat at Doak Campbell Stadium. And to make things worse, this came while the Noles were ranked N0. 10 and the Eagles … well … They weren’t even ranked.

It was a terrible performance overall for FSU, ranging from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei playing like complete dog poo to BC hammering the Seminoles with a whopping 263 rushing yards. (RELATED: Gators Head Coach Billy Napier Blasts His Own ‘Rural, Central Florida’ Fanbase After Disastrous Blowout Loss To Miami)

Yeah, it was pretty bad. So bad, that the loss actually put Florida State in some horrific company.

After taking the L, FSU has become just the third FBS team in the past 45 years to start out a season 0-2 despite being double-digit favorites, according to ESPN.

Ouch.

Florida State is just the third FBS team in the last 45 years to lose its first two games of the season as a double-digit favorite 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kORsMseoAu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2024

I get that it was only Week 1, but with how embarrassing things are for both Florida and Florida State, and how glorious everything is for Miami right now, I can’t help but to already give them the Sunshine State for the 2024 season — we’ve already won.

Now it’s time for my Hurricanes to reclaim what’s always been ours: College football.