Forecasters Impressed As Hurricane Season Gets Weird

Impressed … or confused? Forecasters noted over Labor Day that the Atlantic has been pretty chill this hurricane season, which definitely wasn’t expected.

The Atlantic hasn’t had a named storm since Hurricane Ernesto rolled over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, all the way up to New England in mid-August. While this might not sound like news, we haven’t had a “remarkably quiet” hurricane season between Aug. 13 to Sept. 3 since 1968, more than 50 years ago, according to meteorologist Philip Klotzbach and Mike’s Weather Page (MWP).

Although Hurricane Debby sure caused some chaos in late July and early August, things do seem a lot quieter than we were led to believe 2024 would be. Could it be that forecasters got it really wrong in 2024? Let’s hope so!

The Atlantic has had no named storm formations since #Ernesto on August 12. The last time that the Atlantic had no named storm formations between August 13 – September 3 was in 1968. The remarkably quiet period for Atlantic #hurricane activity continues. pic.twitter.com/pLqE7I5PHn — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 3, 2024

In April, AccuWeather forecasters said the 2024 hurricane season was off to such a “frenzy” they were worried about running out of names. “The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes and direct U.S. impacts,” AccuWeather’s lead hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva said at the time. (RELATED: Hurricane Center Issues Warning As Storm Ramps Up Power Behind Debby)

Yet here we are, with one of the quietest periods in the Atlantic’s hurricane history. It doesn’t seem like much has happened in the Gulf since Hurricane Beryl and Debby, either.

One of the most deadly storms in Labor Day’s history came in 1935, when more than 400 people lost their lives to devastating storm tidal surges, according to the National Weather Service. The water rose 15 to 20 feet, destroying railroads and going down in history as one of the most intense hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. (RELATED: Flash Flooding Leaves Las Vegas Looking Like A Movie Set)

To put into perspective how massive this thing was, NWS noted that winds were sustained at 185 mph in some areas, and that the calm in the eye of the storm lasted for 55 minutes.