Georgia Stays At No. 1 In New AP Top 25, Florida State Drops Out Completely After Disastrous 0-2 Start To Season

Georgia still reigns supreme!

Florida State, on the other hand, has utterly collapsed as the Seminoles have dropped completely out of The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following a horrendous 0-2 start to the campaign. The poll was released by the media outlet Tuesday.

FSU is only the third program since 1989 to have started in the preseason top 10 just to go unranked in the first official poll of the regular season. ’89 is when the poll was expanded to a top 25. (RELATED: Florida State Becomes Only Third FBS Team In 45 Years To Start Out Season 0-2 While Being Listed As Heavy Favorites)

Remaining atop the AP Top 25 is Georgia, who landed 57 total first-place votes after getting a dominant blowout victory over then-No. 14 Clemson to kick off their campaign. Clemson managed to stay in the rankings at the No. 25 position, however, it’s the second consecutive year that the Tigers have shot down at least 10 slots in the poll after losing a season-opening game.

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the top five.

Here’s The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll in its entirety:

As a Miami Hurricanes fan, I have no problem with us sitting at the No. 12 position. And as an overall college football fan, I have no problem with how the whole poll is looking.

I like Georgia Tech now being ranked, a good move from the AP there, shoutout to Atlanta.

Yeah … that’s about all I got as far as this edition goes. Everything is how it should be.

And on to Week 2 we go.