James Carville Urges Harris To ‘Decisively Break From’ Biden On Policy To Defeat Trump

Democratic strategist James Carville on Tuesday advised Vice President Kamala Harris to markedly distinguish her policy agenda from President Joe Biden’s in order to defeat former President Donald Trump in the November election.

Harris stood by Biden’s economic record in her first sit-down interview with CNN on Thursday since launching her 2024 presidential campaign. Carville argued in a New York Times opinion essay that the 2024 election is “a change election” and suggested the vice president present her policy agenda shortly after the Sept. 10 presidential debate, explaining how she is differentiating herself from Biden. (RELATED: ‘Wouldn’t That Bother You?’: Jennings, Axelrod Duke It Out Over Harris’ Answer On Flip-Flops During CNN Interview)

‘They’re Starting Brutal Attacks’: James Carville Says Harris’ ‘Best Day’ Of Campaign Already Behind Her pic.twitter.com/8rwS7KZKa2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2024

“To be the certified fresh candidate, Ms. Harris must clearly and decisively break from Mr. Biden on a set of policy priorities she believes would define her presidency. Here’s an idea: Do it one day in a swing state, just a hair after the debate,” Carville wrote. “Hold a rally. Put out a broad list of ‘new way forward’ policies that detail why she is breaking from the sitting president on the given issues and what change would deliver to the American people. And after that rally, do a news conference on it, so media organizations stop cranking their clamshells about a lack of access.”

“Don’t run from your differences with the president. Embrace them, respectfully and honestly. For Ms. Harris to break from Mr. Biden more explicitly than she has done so far would not be an insult to his legacy, just as Mr. Biden’s objectively more progressive policy agenda was not an insult to Mr. Obama’s,” he continued. “Rather, it shows even more sharply that she is passionate about her own ideas and represents change rather than more of the same.”

Pollster Frank Luntz on Monday said Trump can win the debate against Harris in part by questioning her about the Biden administration’s policies.

“Why did inflation get so high under your administration? What exactly are you going to do if your policies caused it? What can you do to solve it?” Luntz suggested Trump ask Harris.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings said Thursday that he would be “salivating” over Harris defending Biden’s economic record if he were running Trump’s campaign.

“She is making it clear that she will embrace and be a continuation of Biden’s economic policy, his record, what they’ve done,” Jennings said. “She didn’t offer, she offered no remorse, no regrets, no introspection, about anything they’ve done.”

“She continued to blame inflation on this fantasy price-gouging idea,” he added. “She had no additional thoughts on the economic situation in the country or what they’ve done beyond just saying, ‘Joe Biden and I have done a great job.’ Now, if I were the Trump people, I would be salivating over the idea that that’s how they are going to run the race. I don’t believe it’s tenable.”

Harris faced substantial criticism after unveiling her economic plans, which consist of targeting corporations for “price gouging” to decrease grocery store prices.

