‘Star Trek’ Actor James Darren Dead At 88

James Darren, famous for his roles on “T.J. Hooker” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died Monday at the age of 88.

Darren’s son, Jim Moret, confirmed the famous actor died peacefully in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Moret said his father had suffered from heart issues and was being treated at the cardiac unit. He had previously gone in for an aortic valve replacement but doctors said he was too weak to undergo the procedure, so he was sent home. He ended up back in hospital, and sadly passed away there, according to TMZ.

Darren’s official cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The veteran actor began his career as a teen heartthrob when he took on the role of a surfer known as Moondoggie on the 1959 production of “Gidget.” He went on to star in the sequels, “Gidget Goes Hawaiian,” and “Gidget Goes to Rome.”

The famous actor had a recurring role as police officer Jim Corrigan on”T.J. Hooker,” and appeared in an impressive 66 episodes across the show’s span of four seasons. He also had a recurring role on “Deep Space Nine,” where he played singer Vic Fontaine in the late 1990s, according to TMZ.

Darren’s acting chops were highlighted by his talents as a singer and director. He directed a number of prominent television shows, including “Melrose Place,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and “The A-Team,” just to name a few.

Darren sang the theme song for “Gidget” and sang on another track for the film. His song, “Goodbye Cruel World,” reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard charts in 1961. (RELATED: NHL Superstar Johnny Gaudreau And His Brother Pronounced Dead After Tragic Accident)

Social media has been flooded with tributes as fans and loved ones share fond memories of the star.

Darren is survived by his 3 sons and 5 grandchildren.