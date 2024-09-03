Sen. John Kennedy Calls Biden-Harris Administration ‘Inflation Machines’, Blasts Harris For Her Handling Of Key Issues

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of key issues during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

Kennedy hit Harris and President Joe Biden over their handling of the economy, calling the pair “inflation machines” during an appearance on “The Ingraham Angle.” He also accused Harris of lacking a concrete strategy to reduce prices, and alleged that she depends on “abstractions” to avoid scrutiny of her policy record.

“Well, the reason, I think, that Ms. Harris talks about abstractions like the rule of law, like freedom, like joy, like opportunity, is because she can’t talk about a record,” Kennedy said. “Unless you do your research on Twitter, you know that Ms. Harris’ record on inflation and crime and the economy and the border and national security and national defense all sucks. That’s why she distorts and attempts to distract.”

In this election, we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in? A country of chaos, fear, and hate? Or one of freedom, compassion, and rule of law? Each of us has the power to answer that question with our vote. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 1, 2024

“In America today, it is harder than ever to get ahead. And it is easier than ever to do nothing. I still think the economy, inflation, and this campaign is going to be the main issue. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been inflation machines,” he added. “What is Ms. Harris’ plan to reduce prices? She doesn’t have one.” (RELATED: ‘This Loon Is Surging’: GOP Sen. John Kennedy Spars With Fox News Host Over ‘Ding-Dong’ Kamala Harris)

The Consumer Price Index increased 2.9% year over year in July, the first time it has fallen below 3% since reaching a peak of 9% in June 2022. Harris proposed a plan to ban price gouging on groceries during an Aug. 16 speech.

Trump’s lead over Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the economy narrowed in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, finding that 43% of registered voters preferred the former president’s economic policies while 40% said the same of Harris. The poll was conducted from Aug. 23-25 and has a 4% margin of error.

“I don’t think this election will be decided on abstractions like the rule of law or joy. I don’t think most Americans think that much about abstractions. They’re too busy getting up every day and going to work and obeying the law and paying their taxes and trying to keep their kids’ morals,” Kennedy said during the segment.

