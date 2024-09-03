Leon Draisaitl Inks Historic $112 Million Extension With Oilers That Sees Him Become The Highest-Paid Player In NHL

Talk about landing the bag!

Superstar center Leon Draisaitl has inked an historic eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, historic in the sense that it sees Draisaitl with the highest average yearly contract value here in the salary cap age.

In other words, Draisaitl is now the highest-paid player in the league with an average salary of $14 million, according to ESPN. (RELATED: MiLB’s Durham Bulls Come Out With The Most Swaggalicious Jersey To Honor Hockey And The Carolina Hurricanes)

The 28-year-old’s extension kicks off in the 2025-26 campaign and reportedly has a total value of $112 million. Back in 2017, Draisaitl signed a eight-year deal and he’s heading into the last year of it, with the season carrying a cap hit of $8.5 million.

In his 10 seasons in the NHL, Draisaitl has tallied 850 points in 719 games, which is the No. 3 best figure in the past decade behind Edmonton teammate Connor McDavid and his 982 and Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov who sits at 872. In the 2019-20 season, Draisaitl was the NHL’s MVP winning the Hart Trophy and the league’s scoring leader.

🔒 LEON’S LOCKED IN 🔒 The #Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension beginning in 2025-26 with an average annual value of $14 million. pic.twitter.com/wERUyneHA7 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 3, 2024

This is how you know Edmonton is desperate to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Nothing against Leon Draisaitl, dude is a DAWG, but they’re over here throwing out Connor McDavid money like it’s nothing (and this obviously isn’t for Connor McDavid).

But at the same time … who the hell is openly looking to play in Edmonton?

You have no choice but to throw out cash.