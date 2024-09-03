Lt Governor Announces He’s Stepping Down

Republican Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg has resigned from his position effective Tuesday.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement Tuesday announcing that Gregg was stepping down.

‘Adam has been a tremendous partner and an important part of my team over the last seven years, and I greatly appreciate his service to Iowans,” Reynolds said. “It comes as no surprise that he would choose to step down to prioritize his personal life. … This most certainly is the right decision for Adam, and I wish him, Cari, and their children only the best.’ (RELATED: GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Bill Allowing State, Local Officials To Arrest Illegal Immigrants)

Gregg was appointed acting lieutenant governor by Reynolds in May 2017 when she took over for former Republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who resigned the office to become U.S. Ambassador to China. Reynolds and Gregg won elections in 2018 and 2022.

“It has been a great honor to serve alongside Governor Reynolds for seven years. I have enormous respect for her and her leadership, and she will always be one of the most important mentors in my life,” Lt. Gov. Gregg said, according to KTIV 4. (RELATED: ‘Give Us The Flexibility’: Iowa Governor Rejects Biden Admin’s Handling Of Kids’ Summer Food Assistance Program)

Gregg reportedly cited a need to focus on his family as the reason for his resignation. “As Scripture reminds us, for everything there is a season, and there is a time to every purpose under heaven. I feel my time in public service must come to a close. This season of my life needs to be focused on my family,” he continued, the outlet reported. “My kids are growing up too fast, and statewide elected offices force me to miss more of their lives than I can accept. While difficult, the decision to resign from this role allows me to honor my most important commitment — my family.”

The governor has the power to appoint a successor to serve the remainder of Gregg’s term as stipulated in Iowa state code. Until then, Republican Iowa Sen. Amy Sinclair is the state senate’s president and in the line to succeed.