REPORT: Parents Say School Officials Gave Students Laptops With Bed Bugs Inside Them

The parents of some students who attend North Carolina’s Durham Public Schools (DPS) claimed that bed bugs were found in school-issued laptops, WRAL reported Friday.

An email from Riverside High School principal Gloria Woods acknowledges that bed bugs were found in Google Chromebooks that were stored in the school’s media center during the summer, the outlet reported.

The laptops were issued during freshman orientation Aug. 26 before classes started, a DPS spokesperson told WRAL. The school is reportedly requesting students return the laptops. The DPS also asked parents to inspect their homes for the insects, the local outlet reported.

Bed bugs are small insects that feed on the blood of their human hosts and are considered to be pests of public health imporance, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“However, unlike most public health pests, bed bugs are not known to transmit or spread disease,” the EPA said. Bed bugs can be difficult to identify given their small size and proclivity to stay hidden, the agency added. The bugs have been known to hide in electronics, in rare cases, Terminix reported. (RELATED: Celebrities Are Dealing With Major Bed Bug Issues At Paris Fashion Week)

The school year also started with electronic bugs with over 50 employees receiving incorrect paychecks, the outlet reported.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of confusion and a lot of discrepancies from what individuals thought they were getting paid and what they’re getting paid in this paycheck,” Mika Twietmeyer, president of the Durham Association of Educators, told WRAL, while acknowledging the oversight.

DPS acknowledged the error. “It is my understanding that 55 employees were underpaid because of an oversight on our part that involved changing their status from unlicensed to licensed or awaiting review by the state,” Dr. Anthony S. Lewis, DPS superintendent, said, the outlet reported. Lewis added that any employee who was underpaid would be issued separate paychecks.