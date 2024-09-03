Patriots Discipline Rookie Javon Baker After Instagram Traffic Ticket Rant

New England Patriots’ rookie wide receiver Javon Baker was reprimanded by the team for posting an Instagram video critical of law enforcement Sunday, NBC Sports Boston reported.

Baker claimed in the video that he was dropping someone off at the airport when an officer gave him a traffic ticket for “no reason,” according to NBC Sports Boston. Baker said the officer threatened to tow his car after a heated exchange, NBC Sports Boston reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Charge Fast-Rising NFL Player With DUI)

Jerod Mayo on Javon Baker going live on Instagram after being pulled over by police. Says the team does not condone that behavior. Calls what Baker did “immaturity.” It has been handled internally, but no game suspension. @abc6 #nepats pic.twitter.com/oiCruOK9Oh — Ian Steele (@RealianSteele6) September 2, 2024

“You towing it ain’t gonna do nothing to me. Come on, bro. You got other s– to worry about….You ain’t gonna start yelling at me and thinking I’m not fitting to yell back,” Baker said in the video, adding, “Who does you think you is? Just because you a police officer, that don’t mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me.”

Javon baker just got a ticket pic.twitter.com/2i7XFTjiWl — Bryson (@OwnedByBryson) September 1, 2024

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo criticized the rookie’s actions in a press conference Monday.

“Everything that you just stated in no way represents what the organization is about, in no way represents what we are about as a team, or how Javon needs to go out there and represent himself,” Mayo said. “I think it’s a combination of just immaturity and realizing the grand scheme, like, we’re on a big stage here and you can’t do those things.”

Mayo said in the press conference that the team’s relationship with law enforcement is outstanding and that Bake received a “penalty,” but not one that would make him miss a game.

Baker, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been inconsistent during pre-season training, NBC Sports Boston reported.

Thus far in the pre-season, Baker has been targeted a team-high 15 times but only caught five of those passes for a total of 56 yards, according to the outlet.