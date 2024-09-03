Man Covers Up ‘Counterfeit Political Ads’ That Appear To Show Philadelphia Eagles Endorsing Kamala Harris

A man covered up a “counterfeit political” advertisement that appeared to show the Philadelphia Eagles endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

The fan, who Fox 29’s Steve Keeley identified as Joe on Sept. 3, was covering up a bus stop sign that depicted Harris in an Eagles helmet with the caption, “Kamala. Official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe covered up the sign with printouts of a tweet from the Eagles official Twitter account that called the ad “counterfeit.”

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024



“Whoever put this inside this casing did several things,” Joe told Keeley. “My concern here is that this person is lying to everyone that comes and uses this stop.”

LISTEN: ⁦@Eagles⁩ fan Joe from South Philly explains why he is out at bus shelter at 34th & Walnut, covering one of the what the team called “counterfeit political ads.” pic.twitter.com/jLys1DsKpZ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 3, 2024

Joe, who identified himself as a Republican and a lifelong Eagles fan, explained why he felt it was important to cover up the counterfeit. (RELATED: Harris Honeymoon Shows No Polling Boost After The Convention)

“We all know Philadelphia is the battleground for Pennsylvania. And these type of lies are the things that prevent honesty in the election process,” he told Keeley.

Joe said the glass casing around the ad was somewhat difficult to remove, claiming the person who placed the fake ad must have used an allen wrench.

He also said that the propaganda featured “PhiladelphiaVote.com” and “EaglesVote.com” to make the ad appear legitimate.

“We need the truth out of people, our candidates, as well as the people that work for the candidates. And that’s the whole point right here. To try and get everyone to see that Philadelphia is being deceived,” Joe concluded.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battleground states that will likely secure the 2024 election for either Harris or former President Donald Trump. A recent Trafalgar poll, with a 2.9% margin of error, showed Trump leading Harris by 2.1 percent in the state.