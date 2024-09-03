‘Am I Gonna Die?’: Police Sergeant Reveals Details Behind Moment Alleged Robber Shot Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco Police Sgt. Joelle Harrell revealed intimate details of the moments she shared with 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall after he was shot, Sunday.

The famous athlete was shot in the chest at San Francisco’s Union Square in what police are describing as an attempted robbery, according to ABC News. The incident occurred at approximately 3:37 pm in San Francisco’s Union Square, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said. Harrell reportedly rendered aid to Pearsall, who was initially listed in “serious but stable” condition after the shooting, according to the San Francisco 49ers. The two exchanged words before the wounded NFL star was rushed to hospital.

“He’s like, ‘Am I gonna die?’ and I told him, ‘Remember, you’re gonna be OK. You’re strong, right?” Harrell said, according to CNN.

Harrell helped to treat Pearsall’s wound, and attempted to keep him calm during the chaotic moments after he was shot. Referencing her discussion about him staying strong, she explained, “because I had told him out there, ‘Be strong like you are out there on the field,’” according to CNN.

The SFPD said a 17-year-old boy attempted to rob Pearsall at gunpoint, which allegedly led to a physical altercation, the outlet reported. Police Chief William Scott said Pearsall and the suspect were both struck by gunfire from the suspect’s weapon, according to CNN.

Both the suspect and Pearsall were reportedly rushed to hospital for medical aid, according to police. Pearsall was released from the hospital, Sunday, the 49ers said. The teenage suspect from Tracy, California remains in police custody at the time of this writing, according to CNN.

Pearsall will not play in at least four matches in the NFL season and has been put on the reserve/non-football injury list, ESPN reported. The team’s first regular-season game against the New York Jets is just one week away.

Mayor London Breed addressed the shooting incident by calling it “a terrible and rare incident in Union Square,” according to CNN.

“This incident does set us back from all of the hard work that we’ve done in order to make significant changes in public safety in San Francisco,” the mayor reportedly said.

Police have not confirmed the motive for the shooting, but there is currently no evidence to suggest Pearsall was targeted because he is NFL status, Scott said, according to CNN.

The chief alleged it appeared the suspect was acting by himself, and the gun involved in this shooting has since been retrieved, Scott said, according to CNN.

Pearsall’s mother issued a statement Sunday on Facebook that the bullet came in through his chest and exited through the back, not hitting vital organs, according to CNN. (RELATED: Rapper Stunna Girl Says She Was Shot In The Chest, Posts Video Of Gruesome Wounds)

San Francisco drafted Pearsall with the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL draft’s first round. He previously played at Arizona State for three years and at Florida for two, CNN reported.

This story continues to develop.