ROOKE: Kamala Failed To Hide Her Biggest Election Weakness From Voters

There is a steady theme following Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign like an anchor to a boat. She will likely lose the November election if she can’t break free.

If there was anything voters could take away from Harris’s CNN interview, it was her lack of compassion. Whether it was talking about the economic woes of the middle class or her foreign policy failures, it was apparent that she couldn’t connect with people on a human level, which is one of the most important aspects of running for president.

KAMALA: “First and foremost, one of my highest priorities is to do what we can to strengthen and support the middle class… People are ready for a new way forward” Kamala is in office RIGHT NOW and the middle class are suffering more than ever. pic.twitter.com/tmKDP2NULc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 30, 2024

The number one issue people talk to me about is the economy and how it affects their daily lives, especially mothers. The price of healthy foods like butter, whole milk, eggs, and good proteins is much higher than it was three years ago. It’s hard for a family to outpace the yoke of inflation. (ROOKE: Kamala’s Campaign Crossed The Line, And Now She’s Paying The Price)

Some pollsters are seeing a momentous shift among voters, like black males, who have traditionally voted for the Democrat Party, because of the pain they feel from Biden-Harris’s economic policies. Former CNN host Don Lemon shocked MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that he’s seen a large number of black male voters say the terrible economy is why they plan to vote for former President Donald Trump in November.

Don Lemon admits to Jen Psaki that people he talked to “who were really informed on the issues” weren’t getting their information from legacy media: “They were digging into it on digital media.” Translation: People are getting their information on 𝕏. More and more people are… pic.twitter.com/e90I6RlobX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2024

When Harris tells Americans that she will protect/uplift/repair the middle class, as she did on CNN, but her emotions don’t convey an understanding of how badly they are hurting, it exposes her lack of care for these people. It’s crucial for voters to see that leaders understand their plight and are willing to fight for them. Harris fails to show that understanding and begs voters to believe that even though she is currently Vice President, there is nothing she can do immediately to fix it. (How Liberal Pollsters Are Recreating The 2016 Wave Of Silent Trump Voters)

Her lack of compassion only underscores to voters that she broke it once and will do it again.

Similarly, with the Gaza war, she is attempting to thread a political needle. Hamas is holding American citizens captive, and they have been for almost a year. When the news broke that terrorists killed six hostages, one being an American, Harris tweeted and made statements claiming that she and Biden have been working tirelessly to help these people.

Walz literally turning his back and dismissing a question about the six hostages killed by Hamas. If JD Vance had done something like this, he’d be skewered by the media. pic.twitter.com/CyZquLXuOL — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 1, 2024

However, when she had a chance to talk to the media, she ran past them. She had her wired headphones on, but as she walked up her plane’s steps, she brought her phone to her ear, seemingly pretending to be on a phone call. There is no greater example of her inability to project strength and compassion than her choice to ignore the press, knowing their questions would be about the hostages and the abject failure of the Biden-Harris Administration to help them.

Kamala Harris has now started wearing *headphones* when getting out of the motorcade to avoid reporters Totally UNFIT to be President pic.twitter.com/ISnQi2ACqK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2024

The point of ignoring the press, who are almost completely on her side, is that she is more interested in making sure she isn’t on camera upsetting the anti-Israel sympathizers in swing states than she is in taking a stand against the captives holding American citizens hostage. Is earning Michigan’s electoral college votes really more important to her than rescuing Americans? Because that is what it looks like to voters. (ROOKE: The Moment The RFK Campaign Realized Trump Was Right About Everything)

The person whose daddy had a million dollar salary at an insurance company, admitted to partying and drinking through high school, and told the people swinging hammers they were not essential, says Donald Trump doesn’t know how to work. https://t.co/aedSVlLWfx — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) September 2, 2024

Unlike Trump, who has an uncanny ability to connect with middle-class and blue-collar workers, Harris seems cold and unloving. She’s never had to worry about feeding her family or fighting authoritarianism. Her inability to portray this natural human emotion is obvious to voters looking for hope at the end of the last three years of hardship. Having her surrogates (Gov. Tim Walz, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, etc.) won’t be enough. Harris has to convey that compassion, or voters will continue to flock to Trump.