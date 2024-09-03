‘Teased Unmercifully’: Billy Corgan Reveals Port Wine Birthmark He’s Been Concealing From The Public

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan revealed that he has been hiding his port wine birthmark his entire life.

The famous singer has lived the majority of his life in the spotlight, but this is the first time he has felt confident enough to feel comfortable in his own skin. He shared a photograph of his birthmark on Instagram on Monday, alongside a lengthy caption describing his journey. “I’m a fan of body positivity movements because at the end of the day it is about celebrating what makes us ‘us’,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Patrick Corgan (@billycorgan)

Corgan indicated he was inspired to share images of his true self after seeing internet personality Carlotta Bertotti do the same.

“So as you see, here is a beautiful young woman (@carlotta_bertotti ) with a birthmark who has embraced her ‘difference’ with grace,” Corgan wrote on Instagram.

The star opened up about some childhood trauma as he explained his sudden decision to show off the very thing he has been hiding for so long.

“My point being that my whole life I’ve endeavoured to hide my ‘port wine’ birthmarks because as you can imagine I was teased unmercifully about them as a child.

So much so that people who have known me for a decade are shocked when they finally ‘see it’,” he said.

Corgan touched on how some people have reacted to seeing his birthmark in the past.

“And even now strangers will stop me on the street not because they recognize me but because they think something is wrong with me that requires medical attention,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“Plus the random questions: Is that a burn? Are you sick? Is it contagious? Does it hurt?,” he said, as he rattled off the things he’s used to hearing.

The famous singer signed off with an inspiring message for his fans. (RELATED: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Alum Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Secretly Underwent Serious Surgery)

“So positive message for the day: Whoever you are, I hope you find peace with who you are because: I would like to know that person and no one else.”