‘The Crazier, The Better For Me’: Sydney Sweeney Teases Her Return To ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney expressed excitement about her return to “Euphoria” in advance of the filming of the hit show’s third season in January 2025.

The famous actress told People she’s very ready for her character, Cassie Howard, to get back into the halls of East Highland High School. She revealed a few new details about the changes her character will undergo when the highly anticipated show makes a return during an interview with People published Sept.2.

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” Sweeney told the outlet.

The 26-year-old actress gushed about resuming her role.

“She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it,” Sweeney told People.

Sweeney’s “Euphoria” family includes co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer, and fans have waited since February 2022 for the show’s return.

The star spoke in the interview of what peaked her interest about the third season, and revealed that she is most looking forward to seeing Cassie’s dark side as her character continues to develop.

“I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” Sweeney told People.

Loyal fans of the show may recall Cassie’s wild behavior during the season 2 finale, as she interfered in her sister’s play. Cassie said she herself was a villain and confirmed the end of a relationship before the show came to a close and then experienced a long-lived hiatus.

Sweeney claimed she didn’t know what twists and turns are in store for her character as of yet. (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Says Her Big Boobs Were A Bad Thing)

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about it,” she told People, before declining to offer tidbits of insight to eager fans.

The return of “Euphoria” has been confirmed, but the actual release date has not yet been assigned.