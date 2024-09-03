Something Huge Must Be Happening With ‘The Perfect Couple’ For This Cast To Assemble

Netflix dropped the trailer Tuesday for “The Perfect Couple,” and it is chock-full of the type of A-listers that suggest this is going to be a huge show.

Nicole Kidman leads this six-episode limited murder mystery series set over a Fourth of July weekend on Nantucket Island, as seen in the trailer. She’s joined by Liev Schreiber, the type of actor who can pick and choose any part he desires after his run with “Ray Donovan.” With Dakota Fanning joining alongside Kidman and Schreiber, there has to be something about this script that brought in such heavy-hitters for a quick series.

The story follows a holiday weekend wedding where character Amelia Sacks gets ready to marry into one of the wealthiest families on the island.

If you’ve never spent time in circles like these, this series looks like it absolutely hits the nail on the head of how grotesque this kind of wealth really is. (RELATED: Hugely Anticipated Movie Remake Crashes And Burns At Box Office, Prompting Hilarious Roast From Original Director)

There is no class to the nouveau riche of America. Despite the desperate trapping of expensive homes, nice cars and watches, all that remains is an empty bag of gas, void of taste or purpose beyond feeling important “because money.” Cringe.

But who among us doesn’t love a good ole murder mystery? With fall knocking on our door, this might be the best show to cuddle up to over the coming weekend.

The series starts Sept. 5.