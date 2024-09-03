‘That’s Called Socialism’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Says Trump’s Support For IVF Is ‘Marxist’

“The View” co-host Joy Behar said on Tuesday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s proposal for the government and insurance companies to pay for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is “Marxist.”

Trump told NBC News on Thursday that his administration will mandate that insurance companies cover the cost of IVF, with the proposal garnering mixed reactions from Republicans. Behar said Trump’s support for the government mandating insurance companies to pay for IVF is a socialist policy proposal.

“My favorite thing is this IVF position because what he said was that the insurance companies should pay for it all of a sudden, they were against it, they’re for it now,” Behar said. “Even though J.D. Vance is against it. So Trump says, and you know how much it costs — $40,000 is a typical IVF procedure. So, and the government will pay for it if the insurance companies will. That’s their idea of what? That’s called socialism, according to their definition of socialism. So Donald Trump is a Marxist!”

The View’s Joy Behar says Trump’s proposal for insurance companies to pay for IVF is “Marxist” pic.twitter.com/TZOOZSCD2a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2024

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Republicans once opposed the government issuing mandates for insurance companies, and criticized Trump for not disclosing how the mandate on insurance companies would be paid for. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin says Abortion Is ‘Wrong,’ Calls For ‘Consequence’ For Destroying Embryos)

“I lost my mind when I heard this because had he run in a Republican primary and said ‘six weeks is too short, you need to have access to abortion for longer,’ he wouldn’t have won a Republican primary because that’s not the position of the party … But then IVF, saying the government will pay for it. I was working on Capitol Hill during ObamaCare, and I’m old enough to remember when Republicans opposed insurance mandates from the government,” Griffin said.

Griffin also mentioned how all but two Senate Republicans — Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — voted against legislation that intended to establish IVF as a nationwide right. Republicans introduced their own legislation that intended to discourage states from passing explicit bans on IVF.

Co-host Sara Haines asserted that Trump’s opposition to a six-week abortion ban in Florida is “more in line” with the majority of the U.S. The former president said during his NBC News interview on Thursday that he believes the six-week ban, which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in April 2023, is too restrictive.

Another co-host, Sunny Hostin, argued general election voters will remember that Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June 2022, which returned restrictions on abortion laws to the states. She said Trump is “underestimating” the impact abortion will have among female voters.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.