UCF’s NIL Collective Hits Max Troll Mode With ‘Rural Central Florida’ T-Shirt That I Need In My Wardrobe Immediately

As a Floridian and somebody who 100% understands the culture of “Rural Central Florida,” I NEED this t-shirt.

The Kingdom, the official NIL Collective of the University of Central Florida, is going full out troll mode (with a profitable twist) after Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier made some absolutely incredible comments about “Rural Central Florida” — by coming out with a t-shirt with those exact words on it. (LMAO)

The Collective is making a reference to what Napier said after his Gators’ Week 1 blowout defeat against the Miami Hurricanes. Not only did Napier take a shot at the entire Florida fanbase, but he made it personal with his dog whistle quote of saying they can’t worry about what “some guy in his basement saying in, you know, rural Central Florida on social media.” (RELATED: Georgia Stays At No. 1 In New AP Top 25, Florida State Drops Out Completely After Disastrous 0-2 Start To Season)

It’s a Florida way of saying, “I’m not worried about these hick ass fans of ours.”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why Gators fans got understandably pissed. And why UCF is taking complete advantage for the profit.

Somebody from The Kingdom needs to send me over one of these t-shirts, this is truly one of the greatest pieces of cloth that I’ve ever seen come out of the Sunshine State college football wars.

Damn, I wish Canes Connection would’ve come up with this, imagine this shirt with a South Beach twist — shoutout to y’all, UCF, for coming up with an epic product.