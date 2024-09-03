REPORT: Vintage Photos From 114 Years Ago Mysteriously Appear At Train Station

Vintage photos from 114 years ago appeared at a train station Friday night in Chicago, according to local reports.

Jamie Lundberg found 12 photos dated decades ago — including one dated July 5, 1914 — at the Jefferson Park Blue Line station around 11:00 p.m., according to CBS News.

“They do look pretty old, but I was surprised to see they’re in pretty good condition, especially a couple of them,” Lundberg said. “One of them looks like barely touched and it’s really old and it was taken here in Chicago.”

Vintage photos found at Chicago train station. Do you know who lost them? https://t.co/rrOE7wz8bT — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 31, 2024

Lundberg posted some of the old photographs on social media in hopes of finding the person who might have lost them.

The photos, respectively, include three men posing together in dark suits, two young men riding in a boat with the words “Michigan City” in all capital letters on the front, and one young man posing before a blurred backdrop.

A few of the photos have names written on the back, including one that says, “Meyer and H Jones,” according to CBS News. (RELATED: Photographer Claims Prince Phillip Kept Classic 70s Sex Manual In Library, Had To Remove It For Shoots)

The photos were taken at multiple locations, including Benton Harbor, Michigan, two photography studios in Chicago and Michigan City, Indiana.

“Because I’ve seen photos like this of my own family that like my dad and his dad and his dad were so happy to have,” Lundberg said. “I just was like, you know, better me because I know I’m going to try and find someone.”