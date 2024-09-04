‘Always Sunny’ Star Kaitlin Olson Leads All-New ABC Drama Series

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Kaitlin Olson is the best and most important part of “Always Sunny” (more on this later) and her career outside of the show just keeps getting better.

ABC dropped the trailer for Olson’s newest drama series “High Potential” Tuesday. Olson plays Morgan, a single mom of three “who helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department,” according to Deadline. Morgan’s talents are so good that the police department brings her in to work with one of their more seasoned detectives.

One presumes that antics ensue.

Even if the piece is tipped as a drama series, the trailer is funny as heck. All of that is down to Olson, who can’t help but make her work witty. (RELATED: We’ll All Be Dressing Up As ‘Hysteria!’ Characters For Halloween If This Teaser Holds Up)

The vibe of the show reminds me of “The Rookie,” starring Nathan Fillion. Though it is supposed to be a procedural drama, it’s not. It’s a comedic procedural that sometimes covers really heavy stuff. This seems like a far-cry from most of Olson’s other work, almost all of which is strictly comedy.

Arguably her most famous role is as Sweet Dee in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” (RELATED: You’ll Never Be Able To Celebrate A Birthday Again Without Thinking Of This Hilarious Video With Ryan Reynolds)

“Always Sunny” doesn’t work without Dee. Dee is the glue that holds the show together, giving women an honest representation for how feral we can really be. If Dee wasn’t part of the gang, Dennis, Charlie, and Mac would just be the bar-riddled version of “Trailer Park Boys.” It would still be a great show. It just wouldn’t be as good as it is with Dee. And it probably wouldn’t have the wider audience appeal that’s kept it alive all these years.

“High Potential” premieres on September 17.