‘Thought They Won The Super Bowl’: ASU’s Kenny Dillingham Puts His Team’s Arrogance In Check With Grade-A Rant

Kenny Dillingham … one of my new favorite college coaches.

The head coach of the Arizona State University football program was very blunt regarding how he felt about his team’s practice Tuesday: He wasn’t diggin’ it.

After going a terrible 3-9 in the 2023 season, the Sun Devils got the ’24 campaign off to a good start after dominating Wyoming, 48-7, in their season-opener. (RELATED: UCF’s NIL Collective Hits Max Troll Mode With ‘Rural Central Florida’ T-Shirt That I Need In My Wardrobe Immediately)

With that being said, it appears that the ASU players celebrated a little bit too much by acting like “they won the Super Bowl.”

And those aren’t my words; those are from Dillingham himself.

“Today, our kids thought they won the Super Bowl on Saturday. They came out here acting like, you know, acting like we’re undefeated, good football team. We practiced like a 1-11 team today. Now, luckily, they responded the last six periods and we had a really, really good ending of practice. But that was a 1-11 practice for about an hour and a half. It was pretty embarrassing,” ranted Dillingham to reporters.

.@KennyDillingham said his group practiced like a “1-11 team” for the majority of Tuesday’s practice. He saw guys getting comfortable — and is looking to temper internal expectations to put ASU’s statement victory in the rear view mirror. “‘Number one defense in America,’… pic.twitter.com/L09XtEXMjw — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) September 3, 2024

What a gem this guy is … college football definitely needs more Kenny Dillinghams, and stat.