Ludacris Makes Epic Appearance At Atlanta Braves Game To Throw Out One Hell Of A First Pitch Using ‘Get Back’ Muscles

Hip Hop and the Atlanta Braves … they always go together so well.

Legendary rapper Ludacris was a huge deal Wednesday night while on the mound for his hometown Atlanta Braves — emphasis on huge.

Luda was in the building to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Bravos prior to them squaring off against the Colorado Rockies, and in the process of this, he made reference to his classic “Get Back” music video from 2004. (RELATED: Angels’ Ben Joyce Throws Fastest Strikeout Pitch Ever Here In Modern-Era With 105.5 MPH Fireball)

If you remember from the video, Ludacris was wearing some giant-sized muscles. Well, my man brought them back Wednesday while also wearing some big-time white sneakers and a custom Braves jersey. Basically, it was the iconic rapper’s way of warning Colorado to “get back” from Atlanta unless they wanna deal with the pain.

It was an epic showing that you expect from the great Ludacris.

WATCH:

Get back, Luda! Ludacris brought back the big arms for his first pitch at the Braves game tonight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A9uwKLZgyv — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

And to make Luda’s appearance that much better, the Braves were giving out bobbleheads of the rapper before the game:

Luda! The Braves are hosting Ludacris Night tonight and giving away a bobblehead of the rapper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FZE1O9qjUV — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

And if you don’t know the reference to “Get Back,” here’s the music video:

What a perfectly executed night for the Atlanta Braves, and Ludacris at that — this whole thing couldn’t have gone down better.