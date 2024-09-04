You Thought Biden’s DOJ Was Bad? Just Wait Until You See What Kamala Has In Store

President Joe Biden oversaw the weaponization of the Justice Department to an extent most Americans would have found unthinkable only a few short years ago. If elected president, Kamala Harris could make Biden’s DOJ seem warm and friendly by comparison.

Biden’s DOJ spent the last four years wreaking havoc on the idea of blind justice. Most notably, the DOJ went after the President’s top political rival with dozens of felony charges on grounds that range from hypocritically far-fetched to straight-up farcical. At the same time, they attempted to give the President’s son, Hunter Biden, a “sweetheart deal” to sweep allegations of Biden family influence peddling under the rug.

Don’t forget the DOJ’s ramped up use of the FACE Act to target Christian pro-life activists peacefully protesting outside abortion clinics, all while ignoring violent crimes against pregnancy centers and churches. The same prosecutorial double standard applies to Jan 6. protesters rotting away in prison while BLM and Hamas rioters get treated with kid gloves. (RELATED: Civil Rights Orgs Press DOJ To Investigate Police Response To Campus Pro-Palestinian Protests)

Kamala Harris’s DOJ just dropped all charges against the leftist rioters that assaulted the police, burned THE national flag outside the Capitol, and destroyed statues and monuments yesterday. They dropped all the charges in under 24 hours. This is the same DOJ that is hunting… pic.twitter.com/v7BJLLgu4X — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 26, 2024



Then we have the sprawling federal apparatus built to tackle so-called “hate crimes” through a DOJ partnership with local governments and NGOs. But this effort to “combat and prevent hate-fueled violence” really just amounts to a push for preemptive censorship of wrong-think.

However, as Politico notes, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s reign of terror at the DOJ is likely coming to an end this year, one way or the other. If Donald Trump takes back the White House, he will replace Garland with someone who restores law and order to its rightful place in the halls of the DOJ. Even if Harris, Garland will likely still get the boot — but she’ll install someone even more radical to fill his shoes.

Overzealous Democrats had no shortage of complaints throughout his tenure leading the DOJ. As Politico notes, they grumbled about Garland’s appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s own little oopsie-daisy with classified documents. They thought it was “rotten” to investigate Hunter’s criminal cases at all. They thought he took far too long to target Trump over Jan 6., the last round of the four indictments to eventually hit.

At least Merrick Garland is on the case…oh. Wait. https://t.co/MHe0UN4FBt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 3, 2024

LIVE footage of MERRICK GARLAND at work.pic.twitter.com/q1Go1uZwFl — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 3, 2024

The complaints all have a common theme: Garland was too even-handed, too objective, and allowed the political pressures of the day to delay what they believed had to be done. In short, Democrats are mad that Garland didn’t go far enough to destroy the rule of law.

So speaking with a host Democratic operatives and DOJ alumni, Politico paints a picture of what Harris will be looking for in a new Attorney General:

“One common theme is that what the department needs (what the department lacks in Garland) is a more politically confident and adept figure — someone who will not shy away from taking assertive positions in politically charged cases even if doing so upsets wide swathes of the public, and someone who can effectively defend those decisions in the political arena.”

Translation: Harris will look to install someone who leads with politics and figures out the law as an afterthought.

Additionally, she will be looking for someone to keep a more aggressive focus on Jan. 6. than Garland had the stomach to handle.

“She should be looking for an attorney general who will aggressively — but within the law and the evidence — finish the uncompleted work of securing convictions against all those responsible for Jan. 6, including at the very top,” one Democratic operative who previously helped vet AG candidates told Politico.

Translation: Harris won’t even attempt to be a unifying figure, she won’t take victory graciously. She will ramp up the effort to “get Trump” — no matter how much it heightens political divisions in an already poisoned body politic.

As far as names go, there are plenty of rumors floating around: Harris’ high profile corporate attorney brother-in-law Tony West; Obama-alums Sally Yates and Preet Bharara; former head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division, Vanita Gupta; attorneys-turned-governor Roy Cooper, Maura Healey or Josh Shapiro; Damian Williams, an upstart U.S. prosecutor for Manhattan.

It’s still too early to put together a shortlist, but knowing the criteria, it almost doesn’t matter who Harris chooses. Like Harris herself, her AG will be a nameless cog in the machine of Democratic politics, bent mindlessly by incentives all flowing one direction: get Trump, consolidate power, criminalize all opposition. Whoever does this becomes the hero, whoever fails, like Garlands, fades into obscurity. Whether they agree with this framework or not doesn’t matter; ambitious prosecutors will fall in line with the blob’s interests just to further their careers. In fact, they could all wind up competing to see who can most quickly destroy the rule of law in America. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: Jack Smith, Democrat Lawfare Complex Hit Man)

So get ready: censorship, religious targeting, and rampant political prosecutions — all the DOJ abuses that occurred under Biden’s watch will only get worse if Harris succeeds.