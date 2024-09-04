Editorial

‘I Hope It’s Right On Our Forehead’: Joe Mazzulla Is About To Steamroll The NBA After Outright Cold-Blooded Quote

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Joe Mazzulla is a straight up gangsta after this.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance Wednesday on the “Locked On Celtics” podcast, and while speaking about a multitude of topics, he spoke about how his team is getting prepared to have a “target” on them as they get ready to begin the defense of their NBA championship.

“People’s going to say the target’s on our back, but I hope it’s right on our forehead, in between our eyes. I hope I can see the red dot,” said Mazzulla. (RELATED: ‘Best Thing Ever’: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Goes All Out For St. Louis Youth By Renovating, Refurbishing Basketball Gym)

Back in June, Mazzulla stated on ESPN’s “The Lowe Podcast” that he’s been plotting up a potential repeat “since the horn went off” in the last game of the 2024 NBA Finals, so the Celtics skipper has been pretty consistent all summer with his views regarding Boston’s title defense.

And now it’s been ratcheted up to Mazzulla being a cold-blooded killa!

WATCH:

I’m a Miami Heat fan, it’s not in my nature to be fond of the Boston Celtics, but I can’t help but to like Joe Mazzulla at this point.

That is some cold-blooded ish!