‘I Hope It’s Right On Our Forehead’: Joe Mazzulla Is About To Steamroll The NBA After Outright Cold-Blooded Quote

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance Wednesday on the “Locked On Celtics” podcast, and while speaking about a multitude of topics, he spoke about how his team is getting prepared to have a “target” on them as they get ready to begin the defense of their NBA championship.

“People’s going to say the target’s on our back, but I hope it’s right on our forehead, in between our eyes. I hope I can see the red dot,” said Mazzulla. (RELATED: ‘Best Thing Ever’: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Goes All Out For St. Louis Youth By Renovating, Refurbishing Basketball Gym)

Back in June, Mazzulla stated on ESPN’s “The Lowe Podcast” that he’s been plotting up a potential repeat “since the horn went off” in the last game of the 2024 NBA Finals, so the Celtics skipper has been pretty consistent all summer with his views regarding Boston’s title defense.