Editorial

Casey Affleck, Matt Damon Already In Talks For ‘The Instigators’ Sequel

BLOG
Celebrities Visit Univision's Despierta America

(Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck said Tuesday that they are already in early talks with Apple executives about a sequel to “The Instigators.”

“The Instigators” dropped on Apple TV+ on August 2 and was easily one of the funniest films of the summer. Directed by “Road House” reviver Doug Liman, the movie follows Damon and Affleck’s traditional Boston characters through an ever-growing insanity chase to make a little bit of cash (by global standards). Both actors and Liman are all eager to bring the storylines back, according to Deadline.

Damon’s Artists Equity business partner and fellow actor Ben Affleck (Casey’s brother), along with their financial backer, Red Sox part-owner Gerry Cardinale, were so impressed by “The Instigators,” they’re also on board for a sequel … and more projects!

From L to R, US actor Matt Damon, US director Doug Liman, US actress Hong Chau and USA actor Casey Affleck arrive for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “The Instigators” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024 in New York. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Producer Matt Damon, Ben Affleck gets a brotherlly grab by Casey Affleck at the “Manchester By The Sea” Los Angeles Premiere at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Swisher Productions)

DORAL, FLORIDA – JULY 29: Casey Affleck and Matt Damon visit “Despierta America” to promote their upcoming Apple TV+ film “The Instigators” at Univision Studios on July 29, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage)

“That would be incredible if it happened,” Damon told the outlet. “Look, it was the greatest most fun group of people. Working with Casey and with Doug again after all those years, and Apple was just amazing the whole way. Casey and I were just talking about how great that whole rollout was, the way they handled the movie.” (RELATED: ‘Slingshot’ Will Give All Your Favorite Space Movies A Run For Their Money)

While Apple doesn’t release exact audience numbers, the company is apparently very happy. “They said that it was number one on all of the streaming, including the TV shows. So that’s wonderful; it just means that people are liking it as much as we liked making it. So yeah, that would be wonderful if that came to pass,” Damon added.

The big thing for Damon is being able to “create flexibility, for all of our friends and all the people we know who are in this business.” He noted how the business has shifted dramatically in recent years, so there’s a need to adapt in all areas. I’m excited to see what that means in the long-term. (RELATED: AppleTV+ May Have Unwittingly Created The Ultimate Trad Wife TV Show)

I highly recommend checking out “The Instigators.” It is a ridiculous film that’ll lead you on a thrill ride you didn’t know you needed.