Casey Affleck, Matt Damon Already In Talks For ‘The Instigators’ Sequel

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck said Tuesday that they are already in early talks with Apple executives about a sequel to “The Instigators.”

“The Instigators” dropped on Apple TV+ on August 2 and was easily one of the funniest films of the summer. Directed by “Road House” reviver Doug Liman, the movie follows Damon and Affleck’s traditional Boston characters through an ever-growing insanity chase to make a little bit of cash (by global standards). Both actors and Liman are all eager to bring the storylines back, according to Deadline.

Damon’s Artists Equity business partner and fellow actor Ben Affleck (Casey’s brother), along with their financial backer, Red Sox part-owner Gerry Cardinale, were so impressed by “The Instigators,” they’re also on board for a sequel … and more projects!

“That would be incredible if it happened,” Damon told the outlet. “Look, it was the greatest most fun group of people. Working with Casey and with Doug again after all those years, and Apple was just amazing the whole way. Casey and I were just talking about how great that whole rollout was, the way they handled the movie.” (RELATED: ‘Slingshot’ Will Give All Your Favorite Space Movies A Run For Their Money)

While Apple doesn’t release exact audience numbers, the company is apparently very happy. “They said that it was number one on all of the streaming, including the TV shows. So that’s wonderful; it just means that people are liking it as much as we liked making it. So yeah, that would be wonderful if that came to pass,” Damon added.

The big thing for Damon is being able to “create flexibility, for all of our friends and all the people we know who are in this business.” He noted how the business has shifted dramatically in recent years, so there’s a need to adapt in all areas. I’m excited to see what that means in the long-term. (RELATED: AppleTV+ May Have Unwittingly Created The Ultimate Trad Wife TV Show)

I highly recommend checking out “The Instigators.” It is a ridiculous film that’ll lead you on a thrill ride you didn’t know you needed.